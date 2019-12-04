Albany Police

Injury accident: Frederico Hernandez Garcia, 47, was transported to Albany General Hospital, after the 1989 Nissan pickup he was driving was struck from behind by a 2010 Dodge Ram driven by Breanna Wegner, 25, in he 1300 block of Queen Ave. about 9:18 a.m. Monday. Wegner was cited for driving while suspended and warned for following too close.

Rape investigation: About 10 a.m. Monday, a 31-year-old woman reported being raped sometime between 1 a.m. and 9:49 a.m. An investigation is underway.

Assault: About 3:15 p.m. Monday, Albany police assisted the Department of Human services in the 1000 block of 23rd Ave. Jesse Anderson, 39, was charged with fourth-degree assault.

