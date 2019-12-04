Albany Police
Injury accident: Frederico Hernandez Garcia, 47, was transported to Albany General Hospital, after the 1989 Nissan pickup he was driving was struck from behind by a 2010 Dodge Ram driven by Breanna Wegner, 25, in he 1300 block of Queen Ave. about 9:18 a.m. Monday. Wegner was cited for driving while suspended and warned for following too close.
Rape investigation: About 10 a.m. Monday, a 31-year-old woman reported being raped sometime between 1 a.m. and 9:49 a.m. An investigation is underway.
Assault: About 3:15 p.m. Monday, Albany police assisted the Department of Human services in the 1000 block of 23rd Ave. Jesse Anderson, 39, was charged with fourth-degree assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.