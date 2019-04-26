Linn County Sheriff
Oops! — About 8:18 p.m. Wednesday, deputy assisted Oregon State Police after a semi lost its load at the Highway 34 and I-5 ramp.
Missing property — About 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 29000 block of Highway 34 reported that about $3,000 worth of personal property had been stolen in the past week.
Missing tools — About 12:06 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 500 block of Territorial St. reported the theft of $5,000 in tools from his pickup.
