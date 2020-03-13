Public Safety
Public Safety

Linn County Sheriff

Missing tools — About 9 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 35000 block of Spicer Drive, Lebanon, reported someone stole about $3,000 worth of tools.

Missing man — About 9 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy located a man who had gone walking in the woods and gotten lost in the 23000 block of Brush Creek Road. The deputy used GPS to locate the man, who was sitting with a warming fire. Deputy covered fire with dirt and took man and his dog home.

Missing items — About 11:12 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 22000 block of North Coburg Road, Harrisburg, reported that sometime between March 5 and 11, someone took numerous tools from a locked metal shed, plus several bicycles.

Lebanon Police

Impaired inmate — About 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, an inmate who had been on medical leave appeared to be impaired after returning to police department. K-9 alerted to possible drugs. Small pieces of meth were found inside compact inside purse.

