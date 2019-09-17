SWEET HOME POLICE
Domestic violence — David Lee Oviatt, 39, was charged with fourth-degree assault after an incident at 1125 18th Ave. about 9:14 p.m. Friday. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Stolen motorcycle — About 5:13 p.m. Saturday, a caller in the 900 block of First Avenue reported that a motorcycle valued at $1,200 was missing.
Suspicious package — The parking lot of St. Helen Catholic Church between Fifth and Sixth avenues, was closed about 10 a.m. Monday when a suspicious item was spotted. An Oregon State Police bomb disposal unit responded; the item out to be a plastic bottle wrapped in tape with a firecracker in it.
SWEET HOME FIRE DISTRICT
Compressor fire — About 11:26 a.m. Monday, a motor on a small air compressor at The Point Restaurant, 6305 Highway 20, failed and caused an air line to burn. An employee doused a small oil fire on the line with water. There was no damage to the building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.