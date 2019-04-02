STOCK PIX police tape

Sweet Home Police

Broken headlight — About 11:43 a.m. March 28, a caller at 5th Ave. and Juniper reported that a headlight on her vehicle had been smashed with a crowbar.

Linn County Sheriff

Speeder — About 1:49 a.m. Monday, Eric Carlson, 31, of Sweet Home, was arrested after being stopped for going 107 miles per hour on Highway 20. He was charged with driving while suspended, reckless driving, failure to carry and present license and giving false information to a police officer. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

