Lowboy problems — About 7 a.m. Tuesday, a lowboy trailer hauling a D8 Cat was inspected in the 1900 block of West Oak Street in Lebanon. The unit had no pilot car, a damaged tire and was not carrying enough chains on the equipment. Company was cited.

Stolen vehicles — About 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 38000 block of Hungry Hill Drive, Scio, reported that a 2014 Nissan Altima valued at $10,000 and a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe valued at $12,000 were stolen from caller’s driveway. Both were unlocked with the keys in them. Another vehicle was entered and $1,200 worth of items taken. The third vehicle was also struck by one of the stolen vehicles, causing $300 in damage.

Missing Toyota — About 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, a caller in the 500 block of Oregon Street in Lebanon, reported that a champagne-colored 1997 Toyota Camry was taken between Sunday and Monday.

DWS — About 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, Wendie Bryant, 44, was cited for Driving While Suspended after losing control of a vehicle in the 31000 block of Tangent Drive. Vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. Bryant was transported for minor injuries.

