ALBANY POLICE
Illegal weapon — About 7:13 p.m. Sunday, Beau Ryan Hall, 24, was arrested in the 1500 block of Pacific Boulevard about 7:13 p.m. after reportedly using illegal drugs and being in possession of a knife.
Reckless driving — Jumar Jason Smith, 38, was charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants in the 3500 block of Highway 20 near Scenic Drive Sunday.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen cans — About 9:11 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 100 block of Central Avenue reported that someone broke a lock on a shed and stole $60 worth of cans and bottles.
Criminal mischief — About 11:38 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 37000 block of Northern Drive reported someone caused $300 damage to a farm gate.
Truck damage — About 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 33000 block of Highway 34 reported that someone caused $200 damage to plastic guarding on a truck.
Stolen truck found — About 3 p.m. Sunday, a couple picking berries with their children on BLM ground in the Monument Peak area found a 2016 Ford F250 pickup park in thick brush. The vehicle had been stolen from the Mill City area on April 1 and had contained thousands of dollars’ worth of tools and work clothing. The truck is owned by Hamilton Construction of Springfield and total value was about $42,000.
Missing saws — About 3:37 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue said that a shop door had been forced open and several chainsaws taken. The loss was valued at $2,800.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Criminal trespass — At 1:24 a.m. on Saturday, a woman called 911 to report finding a man she did not know in the bushes of her yard in the 3200 block of Southwest Western Boulevard. She said the man told her he was dying of dehydration, then reached for her and fell down. Officers were unable to locate the suspect, who was described as a white man wearing dark clothing, a dark hat and a backpack.
Pointing a firearm – At 3:14 a.m. Saturday an officer was dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street, where a man had allegedly held a shotgun to his roommate’s chest. Graham Nock, 24, was arrested on a charge of pointing a firearm at another.
DUII hit and run – At 6:34 p.m. Saturday an officer was dispatched to Northwest Kings Boulevard and Buchanan Avenue for a reported hit and run. Damien Armatas, 24, was arrested on charges of drunken driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver in an accident. Armatas’ blood alcohol content reportedly registered 0.20%.
