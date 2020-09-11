 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public Safety Sept. 11
0 comments

Public Safety Sept. 11

  • 0
Police Log

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing firearms — About 8:07 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 41000 block of Kingston Jordan Highway reported the theft of firearms from an unlocked vehicle.

Vehicle issues — About 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 38000 block of SW 6th Ave., Scio, reported a vehicle stolen between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday. Vehicle was recovered about 10:30 a.m.

Burglary — About 11 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 41000 block of Ridge Drive, Scio, reported that their home had been broken into and almost $5,000 in items taken. Residents are a firefighter who was on duty and his wife, who had been evacuated to Salem at time of burglary.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News