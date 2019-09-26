BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Resisting arrest – midnight Monday, 1900 SW Third Street. A deputy arrested Noah Glenn Burke, 19, of Corvallis during a traffic stop. The officer charged Burke with possession of ecstasy, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, failure to carry or present a drivers license and failure to appear.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Lost firearm — 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, 35000 block Meridian Road, Scio. A caller reported losing a Sig Sauer P365 pistol between Lacomb and Scio. The investigation continues.
Phone scam — 4 p.m. Tuesday, 40000 block Snow Peak Drive, Lebanon. A caller reported receiving a call from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. She had allegedly missed jury duty and there was a warrant for her arrest. She provided a male caller with her credit card number, but her bank halted all transactions before funds could be transferred.
