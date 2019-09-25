ALBANY POLICE
Weapons charge — Monday, 500 block Ellsworth St. Hunter Thomas Hromas, 25, was charged with unlawful use of weapon - aggravated assault. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Trespassing — 3:39 a.m. Monday, 33100 Highway 228, Halsey. Robert Walsh II was cited for second-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after refusing to leave the Pioneer Villa after numerous requests by staff.
Scam averted — 2:49 p.m. Monday, 38000 block Sodaville Waterloo Drive, Lebanon. A caller reported a failed attempted scam for $1,750.
Farm theft — 4:22 p.m. Monday, 42000 block McDowell Creek Drive, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of about $1,000 worth of items from a farm building.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII crash — 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Highway 34 near milepost 36, Alsea. A deputy responding to a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a 2002 Chevy Silverado pickup arrested the driver, Michael Leroy Pellett, 58, of Alsea on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving. He was also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment based on witness statements that his truck crossed the centerline and almost ran head-on into their vehicle. Pellett was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with what appeared to be minor injuries.
ID theft — 4:15 p.m. Saturday, 7600 block Northwest McDonald Circle. A man reported an unknown person had set up a credit card account in his name. The man canceled the card before any money was stolen.
ALBANY AND TANGENT FIRE
RV fire — Firefighters from Albany and Tangent responded at about 5:41 a.m. Tuesday to an RV fire at 34533 Highway 99E. The initial report was that flames were seen coming out of the vehicle’s roof. The RV is believed to have been used for storage.
