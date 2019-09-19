BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Water rescue – 3:55 p.m., Sept. 12, Willamette River mile 123. A deputy responding to a report of a stranded boater reportedly located the boater using an aerial drone, used a loudspeaker on the drone to communicate with the person and then used the drone to guide Marine Patrol deputies to the location for a rescue.
Road rage – 10:57 a.m., Saturday, Northwest Ryals Avenue and Highway 99W. A deputy was dispatched to a report of a road rage incident. A woman said after a near collision, she honked her horn at the other vehicle involved and the driver got out and approached her car. She told the officer she then drove off but was concerned she was followed.
Corvallis Police Department
Burglary – 9:20 a.m., Sept. 13, at 3207 NW Orchard Ave. A property manager at Orchard Crest Apartments reported that at some point in the previous three weeks someone had used a crowbar to pry into the laundry room and then used an angle grinder to cut open two laundry machines to steal the change from them. The responding officer reportedly discontinued the case because there was no security footage of the laundry room and no other physical evidence.
Wrong car – 7:49 p.m., Saturday, at 777 Kings Blvd. An officer responded to a report of an intoxicated man trying to get into cars in the Fred Meyer parking lot. The officer reportedly found the man trying to get into a Nissan Altima with the keys to his Toyota Yaris. The officer did not file any charges and released the man to a sober friend.
Dumpster fire – 3:09 a.m., Sunday, at 707 SW 10th St. An officer responded to a report of a fire in a large dumpster outside an apartment complex. Corvallis Fire Department extinguished the fire and the officer was unable to determine what started the blaze.
Linn County Sheriff
Overweight truck — About 8:49 a.m. Monday, a commercial log truck was stopped in the 44000 block of Highway 20, Foster, and found to be 1,100 pounds overweight on tandem axles and 700 pounds overweight on single axle. The company was cited.
Missing Honda — About 9:44 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 31000 block of Huckleberry Lane, Lebanon, reported that a black 1996 Honda Civic was missing.
Pot cookies — About 10:38 a.m. Monday, a juvenile admitted making and selling marijuana-laced cookies at the Santiam High School football game Friday night. At least two students reported becoming ill after eating the cookies. The investigation is ongoing.
Marijuana issue — About 2:04 p.m. Monday, a 14-year-old female, who was a runaway from Corvallis, was found to possess marijuana while being brought into the Linn Benton Detention Center.
Damaged vehicle — About 2:18 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 60000 block of Highway 126 reported that their vehicle sustained about $1,500 in damage while the caller was hiking on a trail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.