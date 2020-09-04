 Skip to main content
Public Safety Log (Sept. 4)
Public Safety Log (Sept. 4)

Police Log

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing gear — At 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 44000 block of Quartzville Road reported fishing gear and tools valued at $1,500 to $2,000 were taken at Sunnyside Park.

Missing tools — At 9 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 900 block of W. 3rd Street reported the theft of vehicle rims valued at $750; numerous tools valued at least $500 also were stolen.

Boat break in — At 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 1400 block of 60th Ave., Sweet Home, reported a boat was broken into and more than $2,000 in items were taken.

LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation — From Thursday afternoon. Colby Dean Montigue of Albany was charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault and menacing. All of the charges were labeled as domestic violence. The crimes allegedly occurred between Aug. 2 and Wednesday, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.

