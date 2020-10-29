Public Safety Log (Oct. 30)

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Internet scam — At 9:46 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 33000 block of Millview Way, Lebanon, reported being scammed out of $9,900 over the internet.
Credit card — At 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 1100 block of Jackson Street, Albany, reported there were two unauthorized transactions on her credit card. One was from New York and the other was from Pakistan.
Assault — At 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Amy Hedrick, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with felony fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) after an incident in the 33000 block of Tallman Road, Lebanon. She was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Sex crimes trial set — From Tuesday morning. William Lyle Parker of Sweet Home, charged with several sex crimes, including four counts of first-degree sex abuse, was scheduled for a two-day jury trial starting July 20.
Sex crimes arraignment — From Wednesday morning. James Walter Plagmann of Lebanon was charged with first-degree sex abuse and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. The charging document was filed in the case in late June, but Plagmann’s arraignment had been canceled several times.
Identity theft — From Wednesday afternoon. Derek Nicholas Chavarria, 32, of Salem, was charged with two counts of identity theft and second-degree forgery. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. Chavarria also was charged with contempt of court in a separate case.
