Public Safety Log (Oct. 22)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Domestic violence — About 2:26 a.m. Tuesday, on the 200 block of southeast Chapman Place, James Cleveland was accused of punching his girlfriend in the face multiple times, breaking her dentures, cutting her lip and bruising her face and was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Hit and run — About 7:40 p.m. Sunday at 3855 NE Highway 20 deputies responded to a report of a red sedan that drove through a field and hit a chain link fence surrounding the Waldorf School. The person was not found.
