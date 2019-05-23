SWEET HOME POLICE
Battery issue — 5:33 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block Mani St. A caller from Les Schwab Tire reported the theft of a battery. After being contacted, the suspect returned to the shop and paid for it.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen tools — 8:39 a.m. Tuesday, 39000 block Gross St., near Waterloo. A caller reported a break-in of Linn County Parks maintenance trucks that resulted in the theft of tools.
