Public Safety Log (May 6)

CORVALLIS POLICE
Trespassing — On Thursday around 11:45 a.m. on the 500 block of Southwest Monroe Avenue, a man named Ronald White was arrested for swinging a wooden cross at CTS buses.
Domestic assault — On Saturday around 8:33 p.m. on the 1100 block of Northwest 17th Street, Christopher Beach was arrested for assaulting and strangling his father as well as menacing.
Attempted assault — On Sunday around 1:32 p.m. on the 900 block of Northwest Hobart Avenue, 27-year-old Marlee Kuske was arrested for felony attempted domestic assault and disorderly conduct.
Animal abuse — On Monday around 2:08 a.m. on the 400 block of Northwest Ninth Street, 23-year-old David Rogers was arrested for aggravated animal abuse.
DUI — On Monday around 7:55 a.m. near the intersection of Tyler Avenue and Kings Boulevard, 22-year-old Danielle Brita was arrested for reckless driving and driving while under the influence of drugs.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Drug possession — On Saturday around 6:29 a.m. near an eastbound Highway 34 off-ramp in Tangent, 27-year-old Aelisha Adrian Roy was arrested for possessing methamphetamine in her vehicle.
