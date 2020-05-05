Public Safety Log (May 5)

ALBANY POLICE
Assault — 4:58 p.m. Sunday. Jesse McDougal, 37, was charged with fourth-degree assault after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend on West Thornton Lake Drive on April 20. He was lodged at the Benton County Jail.
Felon with weapon — 3:38 a.m. Saturday. Anthony King, 51, was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, a spring-loaded knife, in the 1200 block of Pacific Blvd.
Robbery — About 10 p.m. Sunday. Two males — one armed with a pistol — took an undisclosed amount of money from the 7-Eleven convenience store on 34th Ave. There were no injuries.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen merchandise — 10:56 a.m. Sunday. An employee at Love’s Travel Stop, 6400 block of Old Salem Road, Millersburg, reported that a man and a woman took almost $122 in merchandise.
SWEET HOME POLICE
5th Wheel theft — About 3 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 4000 block of Maun St., reported someone entered a fifth-wheel trailer and took about $5,000 in items plus caused about $1,500 in damage.
Wind damage — At 11:53 a.m. Saturday, residents in the 1500 block of Tamarack St., reported that high winds toppled a neighbor’s carport and knocked over a tree. Also, a tree came down in the 3500 block of Juniper, blocking a driveway.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Theft – 8:36 a.m. Friday – A caller reported a wooden stage was stolen from behind Angry Beaver, 349 SW Fourth St., and last saw a man pushing the stage in a shopping cart a few blocks away. The officer contacted the man, who claimed he thought the stage was garbage because it was next to the garbage at the business. Unable to contact the owner of the business and confirm the stage was property of the business, the officer released the man. The officer returned the stage to the business.
Vehicle damage – 3:57 p.m. Friday, 1200 block of Northwest Kings Boulevard – A woman reported damage to their vehicle, a 2006 silver Toyota Corolla, between Tuesday and Friday last week. The front passenger side window was shattered and a black cross-body purse with her debit/credit card and driver’s license was stolen from the front seat.
Bicycle theft – 3:30 p.m. Saturday – An officer was flagged down at Safeway, 450 S.W. Third St., by someone who claimed they saw a woman nearby steal a bicycle. The person also showed a picture of the woman with the bicycle. The officer determined the woman stole the bicycle and began to disassemble it. Sabrina Fallin, 39, was cited for third-degree theft and released.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Criminal mistreatment – From Monday afternoon. Jessica Marie Felt, 35, of Albany, was charged with first-degree criminal mistreatment and fourth-degree assault. Both of the charges were labeled as domestic violence. The crimes allegedly occurred on Sunday and the APD investigated the case.
Criminal mischief – From Monday afternoon. Marshall Patrick Rogers, 35, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief. The crime allegedly occurred on Wednesday and Rogers damaged or destroyed a camera that was the property of the Linn County Jail. In a second case, Rogers is charged with second-degree criminal mischief. He allegedly damaged a window and mattress belonging to the jail on Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!