LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Trail cam theft — About 8:41 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 36000 block of Airport Drive reported that a man was seen running from the property and reportedly jumped into a black car with a female driver. The man reportedly took a black backpack and a trail camera. The investigation continues.
ATM found — About 4:53 p.m. Monday, an automatic teller machine was found on property in the 100 block of North Second Street in Harrisburg. It appeared the owners had moved and left items at the property. A deputy called a phone number on the ATM, but was unable to reach anyone. The ATM was old and dusty with no visible damage.
Stolen vehicle? — About 7:33 p.m. Monday, Kammie Turner, 22, of Lebanon, was arrested on multiple warrants after deputies were called to Pioneer Villa at the Halsey-Interstate 5 exchange. A group of people found a vehicle being offered for sale had been taken from them while they were in jail. It had been advertised on Craigslist. They met the seller and then got into an altercation with her, although they had no proof of ownership. Half the group had fled by the time deputies arrived.
Attempted break-in — About 8:25 p.m. Monday, a deputy responded to a call in the 400 block of Grape St. in Lebanon. Some persons were reportedly trying to break into an abandoned house. The subjects fled before deputies arrived. Could not locate them.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Sex crimes plea hearing — From Monday morning. Terrell Anthony Williams, 34, of Albany, charged with first-degree rape and two counts of second-degree sex abuse, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on March 22. The Albany Police Department investigated his case.
