LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Carpe diem — About 10:57 a.m. Sunday, a female caller in the 1000 block of 6th St. in Harrisburg, reported she couldn’t find her husband, who had gone out for a walk. Deputy found him enjoying a cup of coffee and a doughnut sitting by the river and soaking up the sunshine.
Recovered vehicle — About 5:19 p.m. Sunday, a deputy discovered a vehicle in the 32000 block of Dever Conner Drive. The vehicle reportedly had been parked for sale and was stolen. It was found in an orchard and released to owner.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Attempted burglary — About 4:13 p.m. Saturday, a caller in the 1800 block of Fir St. reported that someone attempted to gain entry into their home and pop cans were taken. Officer found no evidence of attempted entry.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Stolen vans — At 6 p.m. Thursday, an officer took a report of two Dodge Caravan vans being stolen the night before from B&R Auto Wrecking, 3065 SE Third St. Both vans were out of gas and believed to be inoperable when they were parked, with the keys inside, at the business. One van was found unoccupied, with the other van’s license plates on it, at Southeast Lilly Avenue and Bethel Street. The other, a 2012 model, was still missing and was believed to be bearing Oregon license plate 819HCC.
Stolen scooters — At 8:09 a.m. Friday, an officer responded to Southeast Alexander Avenue and Debord Street for a report of two stolen scooters. It was determined that the mopeds had been stolen from the 900 block of Southeast Centerpointe Drive. Both were returned to their owners.
Animal abuse — At 9:56 p.m. on Friday, an officer was dispatched to investigate a report of animal abuse in the 1500 block of Northwest 16th St. Someone reported that a man was suspected of having beaten his girlfriend’s dog to death. The man reportedly told his girlfriend the dog had run away but then disposed of its body in a trash bin.
Flee and crash — At 1:51 a.m. on Saturday the driver of a Ford Explorer fled police attempting to stop the vehicle after it ran over several bollards on the sidewalk at Southwest First Street and Madison Avenue. The driver reportedly drove the wrong way (north) on Southwest Second Street, turned east on Highway 34 and lost control at the Highway 34 bypass, where the vehicle rolled and crashed into a highway sign. A passenger was injured in the crash, and a syringe filled with heroin was reportedly flung from the vehicle and found at the scene. Matthew Michael Breeden, 32, no address listed, was arrested on charges of DUII-drugs, reckless endangering, possession of heroin, failure to perform the duties of a driver in an accident, attempting to elude police, reckless driving and fourth-degree assault. He was lodged in the Benton County Jail.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Stolen firearms — About 9 a.m. Saturday a resident in the 24000 block of Losen Road reported someone had entered his unlocked Toyota Tundra pickup overnight and stolen multiple items, including three handguns, two knives, $25 in cash and multiple tools. Estimated value of the loss is $2,175.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.