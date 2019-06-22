LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing wallets — 7:22 a.m. Thursday, 4000 block Quartzville Road, Foster. A caller reported the theft of two wallets from his parked vehicle at Sunnyside Park.
Illegal burn — 12:40 p.m. Thursday, 300 block SW Kingwood Ave., Mill City. A deputy assisted the Mill City Fire Department with an illegal burn.
Forgery — 2:08 p.m. Thursday, 27000 block Riggs Hill Road, Foster. A caller Road reported an attempt to defraud a Wells Fargo account of $1,000.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Child porn — From Friday afternoon. Kerry Lee Rogers, 62, of Albany, was charged with first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. The crime allegedly occurred on Dec. 29, and the Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.