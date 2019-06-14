ALBANY POLICE
Alcohol problems — 12:16 a.m. Thursday, 100 block Main St. Three Albany men were arrested and charged with consuming alcohol in public. Isaac Williams, 22, Austin Simmons, 21, and Joseph Williams, 19, were lodged at the Linn County Jail. Isaac Williams was also charged with possession of a concealed weapon, a switchblade knife.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Missing gear — 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block Laurel Ave., Mill City. A caller reported that two kokanee tournament fishing poles and two downriggers and reels were stolen. Total value: $774.
Missing check — 3:22 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block Clover Ridge Road, Albany. A caller reported a check taken from a mailbox.
Safe recovered — At 6:59 p.m. Wednesday, a Linn County deputy assisted a Lane County deputy when a safe that had been reported stolen from a Springfield residence was found behind the Pioneer Villa Motel at the Halsey Interstate 5 interchange.
