ALBANY POLICE
Sexual abuse — Nolberto Jose Garcia, 37, was charged with third-degree sexual abuse after allegedly touching a 15-year-old male in a restroom at the Albany Public Library.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Hit and run — 6:21 p.m. Saturday, 23924 Territorial Highway, Monroe. A white truck reportedly backed into a vehicle parked at the Benton Lane Winery and drove off. The parked vehicle reportedly had over $2,500 in damages.
Assaulting a public safety officer — 10:34 p.m., 482 NW Chen Place, Albany. Deputies responding to a family dispute in North Albany reportedly tried to arrest Brandon Shae Mink, 39, of Albany, for outstanding warrants and he fought police, assaulting one of the deputies. Mink was charged with assaulting a public safety officer, menacing, failure to appear, two counts of contempt of court and resisting arrest.
CORVALLIS POLICE
DUII — 10:10 p.m. Friday, 1500 NW Jackson Ave. An officer responding to a report of a vehicle that hit two parked cars arrested Steve Marks, 49, of Corvallis, for charges of first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and DUII of drugs. The officer reportedly got a warrant to draw Marks’ blood.
DUII — 12:03 a.m. Saturday, 100 NW Sixth Street. An officer arrested Jose Vasquez Morales, 33, for a charge of DUII.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Pressure washer — 8:31 a.m. Monday, 31000 block Bellinger Scale Road, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of a pressure washer from an RV site.
Counterfeit money — 10:54 a.m. Monday, 39000 block Gross Street, Waterloo. A caller reported that someone passed counterfeit money at his store.
Damaged gate — 5:52 p.m. Monday, Green Peter 600 gate post area, McDowell Creek Road, near Sunnyside Road. The county received a call regarding a pulled gate post. Damage was estimated at $350.
Fraud — 9:09 p.m. Monday, 1100 block Jackson Street, Albany. A caller reported $800 worth of fraudulent purchases with his debit card.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Warrant arrest — 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, 1900 block Long Street. Nathan Deffenbaugh, 43, was arrested near the skate park after a caller reported a man was crawling on the ground covered by a blanket. Deffenbaugh was arrested on warrants for third-degree theft, second degree theft, two counts of failure to appear and menacing. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
