LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Damaged fence — 11:49 a.m. Monday, 29000 block Saddle Butte Road, Shedd. A caller reported that someone had struck his fence, causing about $2,000 in damage.
Missing money — At 12:21 p.m. Monday, a park ranger reported the theft of money from the camp fee collection box in the 51000 block of Highway 20.
Illegal burn — At 2:32 p.m. Monday, a deputy assisted the Mill City Fire Department and city with an illegal burn in the 300 block of Northeast Birch Street.
Karma? — 4:46 p.m. Monday, 100 block Smith Street, Harrisburg. A caller reported a teen arguing with his stepfather. He reportedly threw punches at his stepfather’s head, causing only minor injury. A dog bit the youth on the ankle. The teen settled down and was released into the custody of parents.
Wrong yard — 6:33 p.m. Monday, 400 block North Eighth Street, Harrisburg. An intoxicated male was found asleep in a backyard shed. He was trespassed from the property.
Stolen welder — 10:23 p.m. Monday, 400 block Russell Street, Lebanon. A caller reported a MIG welder valued at $600 had been taken from his front porch.
Deputy assist — 2:58 a.m. Tuesday. A deputy reported assisting a family that got lost while looking for a camping spot near Cascadia. Their vehicles suffered from flat tires and low fuel. The deputy transported them to their residence.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Title troubles — 7:06 p.m. Monday, 900 block 28th Avenue. A caller reported that her former boyfriend had switched her car’s title into his name without her permission. She was advised of her options.
