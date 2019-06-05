ALBANY POLICE
Obstructing justice — Monday, 3800 Mountain View Drive, Albany. Robert W. Turner, 50, was lodged at the Linn County Jail after failing to stop for a police officer and fleeing the scene on a bicycle.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Pressure washer — 1:40 p.m. Monday, 33000 block Hoefer Drive, Albany. A caller reported a Conex box break-in and the theft of a washer.
Illegal camping — 2:59 p.m. Monday, rock pit, Shot Pouch Butte, east of Sweet Home. Linn County Parks reported an illegal campsite. A witness saw a camper and an illegal campfire at about 9:30 a.m. The camper was advised to clean up the area and leave.
Missing boat — 3:40 p.m. Monday, 38000 block of Weirich Drive, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of a 10-foot inflatable pontoon boat and trailer, valued at about $1,100.
Stolen pickup — 5:26 p.m. Monday, 34000 block Brewster Road, Lebanon. A caller reported that a 2014 Ford pickup, valued at $15,000, had been taken from the Weyerhaeuser Snow Peak office.
Missing dirt — At about 8:48 p.m. Monday, a caller from Weyerhaeuser reported that someone had excavated dirt from the north side of the Scott Creek mainline gate on Upper Berlin County Road. The damage appeared to have occurred over the weekend and cost $500 to repair.
