LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Jewelry found — 9:14 a.m. Thursday, 33000 block Highway 34, near Albany. A reported finding a bag of jewelry in a restroom. It was seized as found property.
Fraud — 11:09 a.m. Thursday, 39000 block Baptist Church Drive, Lebanon. A caller reported someone had taken her credit card and made $7,000 in purchases in the Gresham and Portland areas.
Stolen bike — 4:18 p.m. Thursday, 400 block N. 9th St., Harrisburg. A caller reported the theft of a Novara touring bicycle worth $500 from a residence sometime between Tuesday and Thursday.
Shattered windshield — 6:28 p.m. Thursday, 40000 block Stayton Scio Loop, Scio. A caller reported that a piece of house siding blew off a work truck and shattered the caller’s vehicle’s windshield. The work truck left the scene.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Domestic assault — 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 Fir St. A caller reported that a boy pushed his mother down, causing her to strike her head on the ground. She was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. A report of fourth-degree domestic assault was taken and reported to CARDV, the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence.
Debit card theft — 8:38 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block Main St. A caller reported that someone stole her wallet while she was at Foster Reservoir and later used her debit card.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.