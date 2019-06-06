ALBANY POLICE
Burglary — 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block Chicago St. A caller reported the theft of a container with coins and currency from his residence.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Illegal camping — At 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy "educated" a man regarding illegal camping on a spur road near Hose Camp (Monument Peak Road). He was advised to break camp and move. A deputy also contacted an illegal camper at South Rock Creek Road, where there also was a large amount of trash. The camper was advised to clean the site and move.
