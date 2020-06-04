Public Safety Log (June 4)

ALBANY POLICE
Assault — 10:53 a.m. Tuesday. Grant Brannaman, 35, was charged with fourth-degree assault and released after allegedly striking a woman in the face in downtown Albany. According to a police report, the woman was in her vehicle headed to a business on First Avenue and did not see Brannaman who was in a crosswalk. She did not strike him, stopped and rolled down the vehicle’s driver’s window to apologize. Brannaman reportedly cursed at her and struck her in the face. Brannaman left the scene, but was later seen by the woman, who notified police. A video from a nearby business showed Brannaman had room in the crosswalk.
LEBANON POLICE
Fraudulent charges — 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. A caller reported there were two fraudulent charges of $196.66 each made on his back account. One charge was made in Portland and the other was made in San Diego. Bank will reimburse once official police report is made.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft — 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, 6000 block Columbus Street, Albany. Terry Brown, 62, was arrested and charged with theft by receiving after acquiring a trailer valued at about $8,000.
Scam? — 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, 31000 block of Headgate Road, Lebanon. A caller reported they wrote a check for $1,200 for a business transaction. Check was cashed and caller later found the business address provided does not exist.
Minor injuries — 8:57 p.m. Tuesday, 35000 block Gerig Drive. A deputy responded to a single-vehicle rollover in a grass field. Tayia Good, 19, was cited for DUII and possession of alcohol. Passenger Donovan Bennett, 22, was treated for minor injuries at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.
