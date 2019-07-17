ALBANY POLICE
Shed burglary — 4:54 p.m. Monday, 1600 block Madison Street Southeast. A caller reported a break-in at an outside shed and the theft of numerous manual and electric yard tools valued at more than $500.
Missing firearms — 5:34 p.m. Monday, 3500 block Oak Street Southeast. A caller reported that his home had been entered and electronics and firearms taken.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Injury accident — 11:41 a.m. Saturday, Marys Peak Road, milepost 8. A deputy was dispatched to a motorcycle wreck on Marys Peak Road. Rider Patrick Wayne Drum, 30, of Turner said his 2017 Yamaha FZO slid out from under him on a curve when he hit the rear brake too hard. He said he thought his left leg was broken. No citations were issued.
Theft from vehicle — 5:55 p.m. Sunday, 7000 block Northwest Mountain View Drive, Corvallis. A resident called to report the theft of $600 worth of tools from the back of his truck while it was parked at his home.
Assault — 9:18 p.m. Sunday, 200 block Northwest 53rd St., Corvallis. Donald Wayne Johnson, 46, was arrested on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Burglary — 8:15 a.m. Friday, Pioneer Park, 1300 SW Philomath Blvd. A volunteer with the Marys River Gleaners reported the group’s storage building had been broken into overnight. Boxes containing between $300 and $500 worth of food and miscellaneous items intended for distribution to the poor were stolen. Two of the boxes were found empty close to a nearby transient camp.
Computer crime — 11:06 a.m. Sunday. A Corvallis resident called to report a scam. She said a man had called her on Sunday claiming to be a technician from Apple Computer. He said her computer had been hacked and he needed remote access to her machine, which she gave him, even though her computer contained personal financial information. He offered to fix the problem if she paid him $300 in Google Play gift cards. Instead of paying the man, she contacted Apple, which confirmed he was not an employee, and called her credit card company and other financial institutions to protect her accounts.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Vehicle recovered — 7:44 a.m. Monday, 25000 block Timber Road, Brownsville. A reportedly stolen vehicle was recovered.
Dumped over — 10:38 a.m. Monday, 42000 Kingston-Lyon Drive SE, Stayton. A commercial dump truck left the road and rolled over on the shoulder.
Fraud — 1:54 p.m. Monday, 31000 block Meadowlark Loop, Tangent. A caller reported that someone opened an account in her name at a local store and purchased a computer for more than $2,500.
Missing bike — 2:44 p.m. Monday, 31000 block Bellinger Scale Road, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of a $900 bicycle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.