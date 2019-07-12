LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Damaged vehicle — 10 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block Jackson St. SE, Albany. A caller reported that someone caused an estimated $1,800 in damage to his vehicle while his car was parked in the employees' section of the Union 76 gas station.
Stolen watercraft — 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 5600 block Blowout Road, Idanha. A caller reported the theft of two jet skis and three kayaks from a trailer at the South Shore Campground. Estimated loss: $3,000.
Oops! — 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, 43000 block North River Drive, Sweet Home. A caller reported that a truck and trailer with watercraft slid into the river at the boat ramp. A tow company removed it.
Stolen trailer — 1 p.m. Wednesday, 4700 block Santiam Highway, Mill City. A caller reported the theft of an ATV trailer (value: $500) from a barn.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Theft — 11:16 a.m. Monday, 1400 block Meadowlark Lane. A caller reported the theft of more than $1,000 in various items from his home.
Gas spill — 12:23 p.m. Monday, 1500 block Main Street. A caller reported that a gas tank broke open and spilled gas on the roadway. Public works was advised.
Concealed weapon — 2:16 p.m. Wednesday, 22nd Avenue and Main Street, Christopher Lee Hughlett, 29, was arrested on a failure to appear charge of carrying a concealed weapon, providing false information to a police officer and probation violation for third-degree theft. Transferred to Lebanon Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.