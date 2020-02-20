Public Safety Log (Feb. 20)

ALBANY POLICE
Domestic abuse — 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block Second Ave. SE. Axel Hanson, 36, was charged with fourth-degree domestic abuse after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and breaking her smart phone. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Concealed weapon — 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block Santiam Highway. Joshua Barclay, 36, was charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon after a traffic stop. A narcotics canine alerted an officer during the stop. Barclay had two spring-assisted knives in his possession.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Theft — 4:47 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block N. Second St., Harrisburg. A caller reported that her vehicle had been stolen early in the day and later recovered near Junction City. She believes that while she was having new keys made for the vehicle, someone entered her house and took jeans and an impact drill valued at about $100.
Missing phones — 12:12 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block S. Eighth Place, Harrisburg. A caller reported that two smartphones valued at $900 were taken from her vehicle's trunk sometime between Feb. 8 and 18. She reported that the trunk no longer opens with its regular key. She believed someone had broken its lock.
CORVALLIS POLICE
No guns here — 9:10 p.m. Sunday, 750 NE Circle Blvd. An officer was dispatched to the AMC Theater after multiple callers reported that a male with a gun was entering the cineplex. The callers were responding to a message sent by the suspect’s date. The officer determined the male suspect did not have a firearm with him but did have an airsoft gun in a backpack, which he had left in a vehicle. The parties were separated, and their parents were called to pick them up.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Assault and theft — 2:10 p.m. Feb. 11, 25300 block Green Peak Road, Monroe. A deputy was dispatched to a report of an assault. The victim, an 80-year-old man, was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis for treatment of injuries sustained in the assault. In addition, the deputy reported that a 2012 Cadillac CTS-V sedan and $312 in cash were stolen. David George Urbach, 39, of Monroe was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
Theft by deception — 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13, 2500 block Southwest 53rd Street, Corvallis. A woman in her 60s reported she had been scammed by an individual from New York who claimed to work for Comcast and said her home computer network needed to be upgraded and secured. The caller directed the woman to purchase $4,000 in gift cards from Home Depot and $1,000 in gift cards from Ebay to pay for the work. A deputy contacted Home Depot and learned the gift cards had been flagged and the woman was eligible for a refund. The case was discontinued due to a lack of investigative leads.
SWEET HOME POLICE
Family feud — 10:39 a.m. Tuesday, 3000 block S. Main St. A caller reported that her husband was overdosing on muscle relaxers while a male voice in the background shouted that he was not, and that he was taking medication at his regular time. The woman was mad that her husband wasn't being transported for medical assistance and said she would continue to call 911. An officer advised her against that.