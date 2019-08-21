LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Parts stolen — 8 a.m. Monday, 4600 block Santiam Highway, Sweet Home. Someone reportedly entered the Pick A Part salvage yard and stole about $450 worth of items.
Illegal burn — 9 a.m. Monday, 28000 block Scott Mountain Road, Sweet Home. A deputy assisted the Sweet Home Fire District in extinguishing an illegal garbage burn. John Christopher McNabb, 49, of Sweet Home, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Power outage — 4:10 p.m. Monday, 35000 block Brewster Road, Lebanon. A single-vehicle accident caused a power outage.
Illegal campfire — 10:04 p.m. Monday, 42000 block Marks Ridge Drive, Sweet Home. A deputy cited a 20-year-old Lebanon man for creating a small campfire. The suspect and another person had roasted hot dogs and said they did not know about fire season rules.
