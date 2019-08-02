ALBANY POLICE
Burglary — Jeremy Milstead, 38, was charged with second-degree burglary Wednesday after reportedly taking tools from a construction company doing work at the local Walmart store. Milstead, a former construction company employee, returned several electronic items and tools, but numerous other items were found at his residence.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII — 10:30 p.m. July 18, 300 Van Buren Ave. A deputy reportedly stopped Tarek Naser Wanli, 20, of Corvallis for almost hitting a fire hydrant. Wanli was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of marijuana, reckless endangering, reckless driving, interfering with a peace officer and DUII. Wanli reportedly refused a breath test and the officer obtained a warrant to have a sample of Wanli’s blood drawn at the hospital.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Reckless burning — 10:10 p.m. Thursday, 950 NW Hobart Ave. An officer responded to a report of a 14-year-old boy dragging his mattress onto the patio at an apartment complex and lighting it on fire. The youth was cited for a charge of reckless burning and taken to a juvenile detention center.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Burglary — 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block SW Douglas Street, Mill City. A caller reported a burglary at a residential job site in Mill City. Several tools worth about $1,000 combined were stolen from the site.
Social Security scam — 11:19 a.m. Tuesday, 28800 block Highway 20, near Sweet Home. A man said he was called by someone from “Social Security” saying he had 50 warrants for his arrest, but that could be resolved if he purchased a gift card for $500. The resident completed the transaction and then learned it was a scam.
Barn burglary — 3:47 p.m. Tuesday, 35600 block Highway 228, Brownsville area. A caller reported that a wench, an electrical connection and other items were stolen from a barn. The items stolen were worth approximately $1,200.
Abandoned boat — 5:31 a.m. Wednesday, 38500 block Ridge Drive, near Miller Cemetery Road, Scio area. A 15-foot ski boat was abandoned on railroad tracks. It was towed as a hazard.
Missing appliances — 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, 28000 block Highway 20. A caller reported that someone took appliances from a rental property.
Shell damage — 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, 29000 block Bartels Creek Drive, Lebanon. A caller reported that someone had fired a gun unsafely and damaged the siding on a home.
Scammed — 12:29 p.m. Wednesday, 32000 block Hayden Road, Lebanon. A caller reported being scammed out of $1,000 by an allegedly online loan company.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Elude — From Wednesday afternoon. Martin Dane Lindsey, 50, of Bend, was charged with felony attempt to elude (by vehicle) and driving while suspended. The crimes allegedly occurred on July 16 and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was the investigating agency.
