BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
DUII – 10:45 a.m. Aug. 4, Highway 20 at milepost 46, Philomath. A deputy reportedly stopped John Edward Blackburn for failing to maintain his lane of travel and arrested him for charges of DUII and reckless driving. Blackburn, 38, of Lebanon, reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Oil spill — 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, 32000 block Steckley Road, Lebanon. Deputies responded to an overturned commercial tanker truck and trailer. About 800 gallons of oil leaked into a ditch.
Fraud — 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, 33000 block Terra Circle, Corvallis. A caller reported that someone had opened a PayPal account in her name and spent $1,900 of its $3,000 limit. Someone also used her Oregon State Credit Union account for two transactions totaling $83. Both accounts were closed.
Scam — 12:42 p.m. Tuesday, 38000 block Crawfordsville Drive, Sweet Home. A caller reported that someone cheated her out of $2,000 using an Amazon gift card scam.
Squatters — 6:39 p.m. Tuesday, 28000 block Jones Road. Staff from Cascade Timber Consulting in Sweet Home reported possible squatters in the area. A deputy found two tents, one of which contained bedding materials; the other contained pots and pans.
