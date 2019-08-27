LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing computer — 9:38 a.m. Sunday, 44000 block Quartzville Drive, Foster. A caller reported that someone took a laptop computer valued at $1,600 from a 2000 Ford Ranger parked in the overflow area at Sunnyside Park.

DUII — 1:06 p.m. Sunday, 5100 Knox Butte Road, Albany. Angela Becker, 44, was charged with DUII and reckless driving after an accident. Her blood-alcohol content was 0.23%.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments