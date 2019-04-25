CORVALLIS POLICE
Trespassing — 7:40 a.m., Tuesday, 934 NW Kings Blvd. An officer responded to a report of a seemingly intoxicated man jumping in front of vehicles in the roadway. The officer recognized the description of the man as matching Steen Alvin Skinner, whose probation officer wanted him detained if he came into contact with the police. The officer reportedly knew Skinner had been previously trespassed from the roof of the Corvallis Outlet Store and found him there and arrested him on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing. It was the third time in a week that Skinner was arrested for trespassing there.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Fake ad — 9:43 a.m. Tuesday. Callers reported a posted advertisement announcing free items in the 32000 block of Fur Road, Lebanon. Multiple people showed up at 7 a.m. to find no one.
Card fraud — 4:26 p.m. Tuesday, 30000 block Brownsville Road, Brownsville. A caller reported unauthorized charges on a debit card.
Missing ATV — 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, 35000 block Richardson Gap Road, Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of a 2005 Polaris Predator, valued at $1,000, between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday.
Slow down — 9:02 p.m. Tuesday, 35000 block Highway 20. A driver was cited for going 95 in a 55 mph zone.
