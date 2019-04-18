BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Menacing — 5:33 p.m. April 10, 5000 block NW Highway 99W. A deputy responded to reports of a man brandishing a pistol and making threats during an argument over a woman at a trailer park. Lyle Eugene Kilthau, 77, allegedly pulled a pistol out of his coat pocket and warned his 62-year-old neighbor to stay away from his ex-girlfriend, who is now the younger man’s romantic partner. Kilthau was arrested on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree burglary.
Public assist — 10:24 a.m. Saturday 96500 block Smith Road, near Monroe. A woman called to request assistance driving through high water in the area and help getting her mother into the car. Members of the Monroe Fire Department went to the house and helped the women.
Guns and heroin — 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Bellfountain Road, near Monroe. A deputy stopped a 2008 Cadillac CTS for having illegally tinted windows. A search of the vehicle reportedly yielded a 9mm pistol, 2 grams of methamphetamine, 0.23 grams of a black, tarlike substance believed to be heroin and two oxycodone tablets. Dylan Lee Mendel, 21, of Philomath was arrested on charges of heroin possession, meth possession and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Water rescue — 12:45 p.m. Saturday. A deputy attempted to pull over a 2000 Acura sedan for a missing license plate near Southeast Third Street and Bridgeway Avenue. The driver pulled into the parking lot of The Agrestic marijuana dispensary and fled on foot while the vehicle, with a female passenger still inside, rolled into the rain-swollen millrace behind the building. The passenger, later identified as Amber Taylor, 45, of Albany, climbed onto the roof of the vehicle, which continued to sink. With the assistance of a Corvallis police officer, the deputy attempted to rescue Taylor by throwing her a rope, but she refused to get off the top of the car until the roof sank below the surface. At that point, she allowed herself to be pulled to safety. Law enforcement officers searched the area for the driver but were unable to find him.
CORVALLIS POLICE
DUII — 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, NW Ninth St. and Harrison Blvd. An officer responded to a report of a car that crashed into trees and a traffic sign and drove away. Jon Anthony Janske, 49, of Corvallis, was reportedly stopped in a damaged truck and arrested in connection to the crash. He was charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged and DUII. He reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.17 percent.
DUII — 11:35 p.m. Monday, 900 block Northwest Jackson Avenue. An officer arrested Jacob David Siefarth, 23, of Corvallis, for allegedly hitting a power pole and leaving. Siefarth was charged with DUII and failure to perform the duties of a driver. He reportedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent.
LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Long night — 7 a.m. Tuesday. Cascade Timber Consulting employees reported coming upon 20-year-old Deston McQuistion of Sweet Home, who appeared to be disoriented, northeast of Sweet Home. McQuistion said he had driven his car up Bear Pass on Monday and about 4 p.m. the vehicle had two flat tires. McQuistion said he then walked down Canyon Creek, spent the night under a bridge and continued at daybreak. He was cold and wet, and his voice was hoarse from yelling. He was cited on an outstanding warrant and given a ride home.
Missing tools — 9:43 a.m. Tuesday, 41000 block Fish Hatchery Drive, Scio. A caller reported the theft of barn wood and miscellaneous tools, valued at $2,000.
Missing plates — 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, 32000 block Highway 34, Tangent. A caller reported that both license plates had been removed from his vehicle.
Missing trailer — 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, 2500 block Northeast Riverstone Loop, Millersburg. A caller reported that a 29-foot long trailer valued at $5,200 had been taken from a construction site.
Missing chainsaws — 3:06 p.m. Tuesday, 33000 block Wheeler Loop, near Lebanon. A caller reported the theft of two chainsaws. Total value: $518.
LINN COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
Unlawful use of a weapon — From Wednesday afternoon. Joe Vonntae Lamario Sanders, 29, of Albany, was charged with interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer, and unlawful use of a weapon. The crimes allegedly occurred on Tuesday, and the Albany Police Department was the investigating agency. The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in the case.
