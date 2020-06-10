Public Safety June 10

Linn County Sheriff
Scam averted — About 11:45 a.m. Monday, a caller in the 5000 block of Three Lakes Road reported she received an email indicating her computer had been hacked. She was asked to purchase $800 in eBay gift cards. Store clerk told her it was a scam, so she didn’t make purchase. Bank notified and accounts locked down.
Damaged gates — About 2:42 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 35000 block of Washburn Heights, Brownsville reported that someone ripped out lower driveway gate post valued at $300. Second gate leading to cell tower and 45 feet of fencing also heavily damaged.
Honda stolen — About 7:10 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 31000 block of 7th Street, Lebanon, reported a candy apple red 1995 Honda Accord was stolen from a residence across from the Waterloo store. Value: $1,200.
Fraud — About 8:24 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 40000 block of Highway 228, Sweet Home, reported being scammed out of $580 by a person in Africa.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!