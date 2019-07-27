LINN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tools stolen — About 9:12 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 4600 block of Santiam Highway SE, Albany, reported that a business was entered overnight and more than $3,500 in tools were taken.
Stolen change — About 9:23 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 200 block of Territorial in Harrisburg reported that someone took about $50 in quarters out of a machine, but did about $2,700 in damage doing so.
CORVALLIS POLICE
Hit and run — 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Northwest Third Street at Harrison Boulevard. A woman called to report being involved in a hit-and-run crash that left her with substantial pain. She said she had been driving west in a 2010 Honda Insight on Harrison Boulevard and was struck by a 2002 Buick LeSabre going north on Third Street, and the other driver left the scene. The Buick was located a block away, and the driver was arrested. Steven Ferreira, 36, of Albany was charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver in an accident and driving while suspended.
Trespassing — 10:52 p.m. Thursday, 400 block Southwest Sixth Street A resident reported he had stepped out his back door to smoke a cigarette and found an unknown man in his fenced backyard. The man yelled incoherently, so the resident went back inside and called police. Officers were unable to locate the intruder, who was described as tall, thin and bald and wearing dark shorts and a tan shirt.
Disorderly — 1:54 p.m. Thursday, 311 SW Second St. Police were called to reports of a fight at the Post Office. One of the participants resisted being taken into custody and tried to kick one of the officers. Donacio Corona Hernandez, 51, was arrested on charges of assault on a public safety officer and interfering with a peace officer, as well as for a warrant for failure to appear in court.
BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF
Fresh charges — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 100 block Southwest B Avenue, Corvallis. A deputy serving an arrest warrant on a woman near the downtown skate park found a restricted knife, a debit card in someone else’s name, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine on her person. In addition to the warrant for failure to appear in court, Angelica Elaine Hart, 25, was charged with identity theft, being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon and meth possession.
