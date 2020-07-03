Public Safety July 3, 2020
Public Safety July 3, 2020

Police Log

ALBANY POLICE

Assault — About noon Wednesday, Paul Walton, 33, was charged with fourth-degree assault against a 31-year-old female after he allegedly entered her residence in the 2000 block of Willamette in violation of a restraining order.  He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF 

Theft — About 8 a.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 31000 block of 1st St., Lebanon, reported someone broke into a vehicle at Waterloo Park and took $950 worth of items.

Business dispute — About 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 700 block of 42nd Ave., Sweet Home, reported that employees of a tree trimming company, with whom she is having a dispute, took items valued at $500 from her home when they did not believe she was home. Suspects located and returned items.

Missing ATVs — About 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, a caller in the 33000 block of Berry Drive, Albany, reported a Yamaha Raptor quad and Suzuki LTR quad were taken from business during the night. About 10:10 a.m. vehicles were found in nearby fields. Both had damaged ignitions and a battery stolen.

