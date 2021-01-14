Public Safety Jan. 14

APD
Assault — About 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, Lacey Edmiston, 27, was charged with attempted assault on a police officer, DUII, criminal mischief and reckless driving after reportedly hitting a curb with her vehicle and passing out in the YMCA parking lot. When officers arrived, Edmiston allegedly kicked at them and grabbed an officer’s fingers and twisted them. She was lodged at the Linn County Jail.
Linn County Sheriff
Menacing — About 2:04 p.m. Tuesday, Jose Morales, 37, of Mondata, California, was cited for menacing after allegedly brandishing a knife/machete during an incident a fueling station in the 33000 block of Highway 34.