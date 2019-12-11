Albany Police
Theft — About 4:49 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 3000 block of Oxford Ave., reported the theft of a 9mm handgun valued at about $300.
Sweet Home Police
Scam — About 8:28 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 1000 block of Main St. reported that employees had been scammed into taking $9,000 from business safe and wiring funds to a foreign country, supposedly after receiving a text from the caller. Company will perform an internal investigation.
Ouch! — About 5:25 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 300 block of Boulder Ridge reported that a daughter her father over the head with a base. Parties contacted and agreed to remain separated. No mandatory arrest.
