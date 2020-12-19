 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public Safety Dec. 19
0 comments

Public Safety Dec. 19

  • 0
Police Log

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Burglary — At 9:59 a.m. Thursday, a caller in the 30000 block of Diamond Hill Drive, Harrisburg, reported that almost $1,200 in items were taken overnight. There also was about $360 damage to the building.

False report — At 4:34 p.m. Thursday, Candida Anderson, 23, was arrested in the 300 block of North Third Street, Harrisburg, after allegedly being a participant in initiating a false report that there had been a shooting at a business in Harrisburg so police would stop following her vehicle. She was arrested on several warrants from Douglas County and new charges of initiating a false report and first-degree disorderly conduct.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One new virus death in Linn County
Local

One new virus death in Linn County

  • Updated

A Western states science panel also announced that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was safe for use on Sunday; Oregon Health Authority issues correction on previously reported Linn County death, as woman is still alive.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News