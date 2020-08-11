You have permission to edit this article.
Public Safety August 11
Public Safety August 11

LINN COUNTY SHERIFF

Missing sign — About 9:29 a.m. Sunday, a caller in the 40000 block of Lacomb Drive reported his large Trump 2020 sign, two American flags and lighting were stolen.

Missing tires — About 2:14 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 28000 block of Liberty Road reported that five tires and aluminum rims valued at $600 were taken sometime between Aug. 5 and Aug. 8.

Vandalism — About 7 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 44000 block of Quartzville Road reported that rocks were thrown through the front and rear windows of his vehicle.

SWEET HOME POLICE

Missing money — About 12:42 p.m. Sunday, a caller in the 1500 block of 41st Avenue reported a female took a credit card out of her purse, charged $830 and then returned the card.

BENTON COUNTY SHERIFF

Stolen trailer — About 1 pm. Friday a North Albany woman called to report the theft of a trailer from a construction site. The 2003 Haulmark cargo trailer was valued at $3,500.

SH man charged after shooting
SH man charged after shooting

SWEET HOME — A 64-year-old Sweet Home resident was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after allegedly shooting another man in the area of 49t…

