Public Safety April 15

Linn County Sheriff
Stuck — About 7:28 a.m. Monday, a caller in 33000 block of Twin Buttes West Drive, Halsey, reported getting his vehicle stuck after trying to drive along a farm field to get to Interstate 5. Driver’s cell phone died and deputy assisted him in calling a tow truck.
Missing tools —About 12 p.m. Monday, a caller in the 45000 block of Wiley Creek Drive, Sweet Home, reported that lights and tools were stolen from a logging site.
Sweet Home Police
Truck damaged — About 8:39 p.m. Monday, Tyrone Paul Perrine, 31, was charged with DUII, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended and driving uninsured after allegedly striking a pickup in the 2200 block of Long St. Vehicle was impounded. Perrine was booked, cited and released.
