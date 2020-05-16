Public Safety 5-16

Albany Police
Restricted weapon — About 1:38 a.m. Friday, Patrick Cavyell, 55, was cited for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon in the 1400 block of Pacific Blvd. Also cited on outstanding warrant.
Linn County Sheriff
Fake check — About 2:53 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 3000 block of NE Kathryn St., Albany, reported someone tried to deposit a fake check for $35,000. Investigation continuing.
Speeding — About 3:49 p.m. Thursday, driver in the 21000 block of northbound I-5 near Halsey, was cited for driving 101 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.
