Public Safety 5-16
0 comments
Public Safety

Public Safety 5-16

  • 0

Albany Police

Restricted weapon — About 1:38 a.m. Friday, Patrick Cavyell, 55, was cited for being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon in the 1400 block of Pacific Blvd. Also cited on outstanding warrant.

Linn County Sheriff

Fake check — About 2:53 p.m. Thursday, a caller in the 3000 block of NE Kathryn St., Albany, reported someone tried to deposit a fake check for $35,000. Investigation continuing.

Speeding — About 3:49 p.m. Thursday, driver in the 21000 block of northbound I-5 near Halsey, was cited for driving 101 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News