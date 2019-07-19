A power outage in the Timber Linn area at about 1:18 p.m. Friday in the Timber Linn area of Albany, affected about 3,700 customers for around eight minutes, according to Pacific Power spokesman Tom Gauntt.
Gauntt said the power system sensed a glitch and shut down, but staff could not find a break or maintenance issue. Power was restored within minutes.
The brief outage affected the Linn County Fair, primarily in the Willamette Building.
The carnival and most food carts continued to operate.
Linn County Fair & Expo Center Director Randy Porter said tonight's concert, .38 Special, would have continued since the Main Stage power comes from generators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.