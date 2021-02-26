Power outage in Corvallis

A downed tree that fell onto power lines in Corvallis just before noon on Friday knocked out electricity to nearly 3,000 Pacific Power customers, according to company spokesman Drew Hanson.

Hanson said crews were dispatched to the area and they initially expected to restore power by about 3 p.m.

By 2 p.m., all but about 650 of the affected customers had electricity, Hanson said. The customers still waiting for the lights to come back on were on the east side of Highway 99W in the vicinity of Northeast Jack London and Lancaster streets.

Crews continued to work on the problem late Friday afternoon. Power was restored to all the remaining customers by about 6 p.m., Hanson said.

He said a crossarm on a power pole had been damaged by the falling tree and needed to be repaired.

The power outage affected stoplights in the area, and Hanson said drivers should treat intersections as four-way stops until the traffic signals were functioning normally again.

