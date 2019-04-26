Late Friday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Forestry and Sweet Home Fire District was called to a possible fire near the former Triple T Studs mill near Cascadia.
Fire crews were attempting to breach a locked gate to get to the reported fire site about 4 p.m.
No other information was no known at that time.
