Ponderosa pine grove work underway at Sunnyside Park

In 1998, Mealey created a trust — the RHM Pine Fund — to help pay for developing stands of valley ponderosa pine for educational purposes.

“We see this as a pilot project,” Mauter said. “We hope we can develop other projects at places like Cheadle Lake in Lebanon or the Talking Waters Garden in Albany.”

Mauter said Linn County Small Woodlands Association members brought the idea to Carroll and the Parks Commission, which was supportive of the project.

“I can’t tell you how good Linn County Parks has been to work with,” Mauter said. “Brian Carroll, his staff and the Parks Commission have been wonderful.”

Mauter said members of the Sweet Home High School Forestry Club are being recruited to help plant the new trees.

The valley strain of ponderosa pine is found naturally along the perimeter of the Willamette Valley, and it can grow well in a variety of conditions that would prove marginal for other species.

The Mealey family is one of Sweet Home's founding families. Robert Mealey was born in 1912, graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1932 and graduated from Oregon State College in 1936.