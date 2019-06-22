Kids in kindergarten through eighth grade can become pioneers for a day (or three) from July 15 to 17 at the Pioneer Day Camp hosted by the Monteith House Museum, 518 Second Ave. SW.
Participant will learn about pioneer life through stories and hands-on activities, and explore the responsibilities of pioneer children as they traveled the Oregon Trail and settled into Albany life.
The camp runs 9:30 a.m. to noon each day. Cost is $50 per child. Registration is limited, and the signup deadline is July 9.
Partial costumes and snacks will be provided.
For more information or to register, contact the Albany Visitors Association at 541-928-0911, or visit the AVA office at 110 Third Ave. SE.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.